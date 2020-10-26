PH gov’t assures aid for victims of Typhoon ‘Quinta’

The Philippine government has assured that they are ready to provide aid for families who have been severely affected by Typhoon Quinta.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque stated that President Rodrigo Duterte’s top concern is Filipinos’ health and safety.

“Doon sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo, huwag po kayong mag-alala, darating na po ang tulong ninyo,” said Secretary Roque during in an interview over DZRH.

Among the assistance programs that the government will be providing will be in the form of loans that the Department of Agriculture (DA) will be providing to farmers whose crops were affected by the typhoon.

RELATED STORY: Filipino crew member missing after Typhoon ‘Quinta’ sinks yacht in Batangas

In a Palace press briefing, he said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has also prepared food packs and standby funds amounting to PHP890.59 million in its central and regional offices.

He reminded local government units to continue to enforce minimum health and safety standards in evacuation centers.

“Magkaroon na ng evacuation centers kung saan susundin ang minimum health standards kagaya ng pagsuot ng mask at ng face shields (Ensure that evacuation centers observe minimum health standards such as wearing of face masks and face shields),” he said.

READ ON: Typhoon ‘Quinta’ to leave Philippines by morning of October 27

Roque said LGUs should also observe COVID-19 mitigation measures in the distribution of relief goods and management of evacuation centers.

“Bawal pa rin ang mass gatherings at inaabisuhan ang LGUs na maglagay ng designated areas na may appropriate safety markings (Mass gatherings are still not allowed and we remind LGUs to place safety markings in designated areas),” he added.

According to Roque, LGUs should immediately isolate persons who show symptoms of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“‘Yung mga mayroong (Those showing) symptoms no matter how mild should be isolated from the rest of the population who are being evacuated,” he said.

Duterte, who is currently in Davao City, has been monitoring the situation in areas affected by the typhoon, according to Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go.