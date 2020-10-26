Al Zeyoudi visits Etihad Credit Insurance office

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade – following his appointment as new Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) – visited ECI’s branch in Dubai.

During the visit, H.E. congratulated the ECI management for the achievements recorded by the multi-awarded locally and internationally fast-growing Federal government company, and discussed its strategic role in boosting the competitiveness of the country’s businesses, in line with UAE’s goal to accelerate and sustain national diversification.

H.E. Al Zeyoudi, who was joined by H.E. Eng. Saed Al Awadi, CEO of Dubai Exports and Board Member at ECI and Eng. Ali Abdulhaq Al Baloushi, one of the 33 young Emiratis appointed members of the board of key Federal entities by the Cabinet aimed at empowering the Emirati youth, met with the ECI Chief Executive Officer Massimo Falcioni along with ECI’s team members and directors, who toured him at the ECI office and briefed him on current developments.

His Excellency also handed ECI’s team certificates of the ‘LEAD Program’, which is a leadership training model launched by ECI in March 2020, in partnership with Mohammed bin Rashid School for Government (MBRSG).

In addition, His Excellency provided strategic directions on how ECI can further contribute to the UAE’s national economic agenda and commended the Federal export credit company on its efforts in boosting the UAE’s non-oil exports, trade and investments.

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said, “The UAE ranked first in the Arab world and 17th globally in the exports of services, recording a growth of 2.3%, which highlights the competitive position of the country in this field. On this front, the UAE Federal export credit company aims to contribute to maintaining and boosting this position by supporting UAE businesses and facilitating the access of their exports to international markets.”

For his part, Falcioni said, “It is truly an immense honour for us to welcome His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. His visit today shows his strong resolve to inspire us achieve far greater heights in our mandate to support UAE businesses. As we go in pursuit of bolstering the UAE’s non-oil sector, we are looking ahead to cementing UAE exporters’ strong presence in the international arena, with His Excellency’s wise guidance and directions.”