Latest NewsNewsTFT News

12 missing, over 9,000 residents affected due to Typhoon ‘Quinta’ – NDRRMC

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

Screengrab from Go Catanduanes

Local authorities in the Philippines have reported around 12 persons missing as Typhoon Quinta continues to ravage parts of the country.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) stated that those reported missing were fisherfolk from several areas in Catanduanes, including Barangay Pananogan, Bato; Barangay Cagdarao, Panganiban; and Barangay Poblacion District III, Gigmoto.

NDRRMC Spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal also revealed that there are now 2,475 families or around 9,235 persons affected by the typhoon. They are mostly from Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan (Mimaropa), the Bicol Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Of this number, Timbal stated that 1,503 families or 5,704 persons are now staying in 33 evacuation centers.

“(Some) 3,254 persons or 968 families were also evacuated but opted to stay in other places outside the flood, landslide, storm-surge, lahar-prone areas, usually with their other relatives,” Timbal said.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency further that Power interruptions were also experienced in Quezon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon.

No deaths have been reported as of posting time.

Log into Facebook | Facebook

Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of WATCH: Woman without face mask spits on passenger, gets pushed out of bus

WATCH: Woman without face mask spits on passenger, gets pushed out of bus

11 mins ago
Photo of WATCH: Dubai to launch facial recognition system across Dubai Metro stations

WATCH: Dubai to launch facial recognition system across Dubai Metro stations

1 hour ago
Photo of Motorists in Dubai can now report accidents at 112 ENOC stations

Motorists in Dubai can now report accidents at 112 ENOC stations

2 hours ago
Photo of Al Zeyoudi visits Etihad Credit Insurance office

Al Zeyoudi visits Etihad Credit Insurance office

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close