12 missing, over 9,000 residents affected due to Typhoon ‘Quinta’ – NDRRMC

Local authorities in the Philippines have reported around 12 persons missing as Typhoon Quinta continues to ravage parts of the country.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) stated that those reported missing were fisherfolk from several areas in Catanduanes, including Barangay Pananogan, Bato; Barangay Cagdarao, Panganiban; and Barangay Poblacion District III, Gigmoto.

NDRRMC Spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal also revealed that there are now 2,475 families or around 9,235 persons affected by the typhoon. They are mostly from Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan (Mimaropa), the Bicol Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Of this number, Timbal stated that 1,503 families or 5,704 persons are now staying in 33 evacuation centers.

“(Some) 3,254 persons or 968 families were also evacuated but opted to stay in other places outside the flood, landslide, storm-surge, lahar-prone areas, usually with their other relatives,” Timbal said.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency further that Power interruptions were also experienced in Quezon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Masbate, and Sorsogon.

No deaths have been reported as of posting time.