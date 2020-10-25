Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE officially announces three-day long weekend for private sector from October 29

The Ministry of Human Resrouces and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has officially announced that October 29 will be a paid holiday for the private sector.

MoHRE stated that the holiday is in observance of the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday.

Workers in the private sector who enjoy a two-day weekend will resume work by Sunday, November 1.

Earlier, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, has revealed that the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) will fall on October 29, 2020.

