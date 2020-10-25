Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH to allow entry of foreigners with investors’ visa from November 1

Staff Report 7 hours ago

File photo.

Malacañang has announced that foreigners holding investors’ visas would be allowed to enter the Philippines subject to strict protocols starting November 1.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said these foreigners include those with visas issued by the Bureau of Immigration pursuant to Executive Order No. 226, or the Omnibus Investments Code, as amended, and Republic Act. No. 8756; those with 47(a)(2) visas issued by the Department of Justice; and those visas issued by the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

The easing of travel restrictions for some foreigners was approved by the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) during its meeting on Thursday.

“The entry of these foreign nationals to the country, however, is subject to conditions, such as they must have valid and existing visa at the time of the entry and must likewise have a pre-booked accredited quarantine facility,” Roque said in a statement.

These foreigners must be subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry as well as abide by the country’s immigration laws, rules, and regulations.

The IATF-EID has also lifted the pre-boarding testing requirement for outbound Filipino travelers.

