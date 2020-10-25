Husband of late Sen. Miriam Santiago expresses support for Miss Universe 2020 Rabiya Mateo

Narciso Santiago Jr., husband of late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago, expressed their family’s support and gratitude for the newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

This, following Mateo’s recommendation to put the late Senator’s photo should there be a new paper bill in circulation.

“Me and my Family would like to give you our heartful gratitude and appreciation for your kind and wonderful comment on my wife, Miriam. We hope that you would be successful in attaining all your goals in life. Just in case you will be needing help, please don’t hesitate to contact me and I’ll be more than happy to help you,” said Narciso.

In her response to the initial Q and A round, Rabiya also mentioned that Santiago could have been the country’s ‘best president that we never had’.

“If I were given the chance, I want to use the face of Miriam Defensor Santiago. For those who don’t know, she was an Ilongga. But what I admired about her is that she used her knowledge, her voice to serve the country. I want to be somebody like her, somebody who puts her heart, her passion into action. After all, she is the best President that we never had,” said Mateo.