Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Husband of late Sen. Miriam Santiago expresses support for Miss Universe 2020 Rabiya Mateo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 10 hours ago

Narciso Santiago Jr., husband of late Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago, expressed their family’s support and gratitude for the newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

This, following Mateo’s recommendation to put the late Senator’s photo should there be a new paper bill in circulation.

“Me and my Family would like to give you our heartful gratitude and appreciation for your kind and wonderful comment on my wife, Miriam. We hope that you would be successful in attaining all your goals in life. Just in case you will be needing help, please don’t hesitate to contact me and I’ll be more than happy to help you,” said Narciso.

RELATED STORY: Iloilo bet Rabiya Mateo crowned as Miss Universe Philippines 2020

In her response to the initial Q and A round, Rabiya also mentioned that Santiago could have been the country’s ‘best president that we never had’.

“If I were given the chance, I want to use the face of Miriam Defensor Santiago. For those who don’t know, she was an Ilongga. But what I admired about her is that she used her knowledge, her voice to serve the country. I want to be somebody like her, somebody who puts her heart, her passion into action. After all, she is the best President that we never had,” said Mateo.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE officially announces three-day long weekend for private sector from October 29

UAE officially announces three-day long weekend for private sector from October 29

6 hours ago
Photo of Palace wishes ‘good health’ for Vice President Robredo following quarantine announcement

Palace wishes ‘good health’ for Vice President Robredo following quarantine announcement

6 hours ago
Photo of PH to allow entry of foreigners with investors’ visa from November 1

PH to allow entry of foreigners with investors’ visa from November 1

7 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, total active cases down to 5,000+

COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, total active cases down to 5,000+

8 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close