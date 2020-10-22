Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Volunteer of Astrazeneca's vaccine trial contracts COVID-19, dies in Brazil

Brazil’s Health Authority Anvisa has reported the first death among COVID-19 vaccine volunteers for the clinical trials on the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

CNN Brazil reported that the 28-year-old vaccine volunteer contracted COVID-19 and died from its complications.

However, Oxford stated that the trials would continue, stating that “there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial” following careful assessments.

The report from Reuters further that the trial would have only been suspended if the volunteer received the COVID-19 vaccine – implying that the person who died might have been part of the control group who was given a placebo.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca has yet to make any official statements regarding the matter.

