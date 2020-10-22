Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE expat chokes police officer during arrest

An Egyptian man verbally assaulted his cleaning staff at Palm Jumeirah and later on turned violent during an arrest made by a police officer last May.

The 42-year-old man was reported to the police for his verbal assaults to his cleaning staff.

As the police carried him to the police car, he struck one of the officers and choked him based on a report on the National.

“It was 10am when we arrived and were briefed about the man assaulting others,” the Emirati police officer told the court.

“My colleague and I approached him and asked him to come to the police station, but he ignored our request and offered us some coffee,” the policeman added.

They brought him to the car and that when he turned violent.

“While in the lift, the accused hit me and tried to choke me. When the lift opened, he fell on me,” the official said.

The man is now facing charges for assaulting a public officer and eating during Ramadan.

