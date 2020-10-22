Latest NewsNewsTFT News

THAILAND PROTEST: More than 1,000 academics, students call on resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

(Photo credit: The Nation/Asia News Network)

Over 1,000 academics and students in Thailand have signed a petition to call on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign, Asia News Network reported.
 
As many as 1,118 academics led by Thammasat anthropology lecturer Anusorn Unno and Rangsit University’s political science lecturer Thamrongsak Petchlertanan stormed the Government House on October 20 in order to deliver the Thai Academic Network for Civil Rights petition letter. 

The letter condemns the authorities’ crackdown on protesters on October 16 when they were bombed with water cannons, reportedly laced with chemicals, which resulted in injuries and sparked more public anger.

The petitioners also said that the public wants the government to stop violence against protesters, laws that impede on people’s right to freedom of speech, and for the Constitution to be rewritten into a democratic one.

 

