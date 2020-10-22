Proud Katas ng UAE

One of the biggest dreams of each overseas Filipino worker is to purchase their own property in the Philippines, after years of toiling long and hard far from home.

For those working in the UAE who succeeded in reaching this dream, keeping financial plans on track by setting aside money is key.

“Tamang discipline sa sarili ang kailangan para makaipon. Higit sa lahat, I sacrificed everything para ma-achieve ko ang goal ko sa buhay kasi hindi tayo habang buhay dito sa UAE, kaya kailangan nating magipon para matupad natin nang unti-unti ang ating mga pangarap,” said Andy Greg Gomez, a visual merchandiser in Dubai.

He added that by living within his means for four years, he was able to buy his own three-bedroom house —worth Php4.5 million.

Life-long dream

For the most part of her childhood, Nicole Capuz had to bear living in a tiny space with her beloved grandmother and it opened her eyes to the reality that only through working hard and saving as much money can a person lift himself/herself out of poverty. That’s exactly the path she took.

Capuz told The Filipino Times, Capuz stated that when she first started out as an OFW in Japan, she already had the roadmap in her mind to build a better home for her loved ones.

“Ever since, dream ko na mag build ng own house. Dahil I grew up na walang sariling bahay at nakatira sa lola with maliit na space. I started working in Japan for two years as a singer at an early age. And we initially bought a lot, and then we built a simple house,” said Capuz.

Her determination to save up money then pushed her to try her luck in Dubai in 2006.

“Lumipat ako sa Dubai from 2006 nag work ako sa retail as a sales associate until I got the promotion as a Ssupervisor, since then tinuloy ko lang yun Determination ko na mag-ipon, ugali ko na talaga ang ang pag-iipon ng pera kahit noong elementary pa lang ako, until such time na na-achieve ko na yung amount na alam kong masusustain para makapag build ng house,” explains Capuz.

Anyone can do it

No matter what profession you’re in here in the UAE, Genry Marteja said that this should not hinder OFWs from achieving their dream to buy themselves a new home for their future. He says that it’s only a matter of changing your perspective about the money you earn.

“Sumasahod man tayo ng maliit o malaki, magtira pa din tayo ng pakonti-konti para may ma-invest tayo. ‘Wag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa, magsumikap lang at ‘wag susuko. Lahat ng pagod ay may kapalit. Mahirap ang buhay nating OFW, but hard work pays off. Celebrate your wins no matter how big or small,” said the OFW, who was able to renovate his bungalow into a two-storey house after years of saving.

Joy-Amor Eraña Sarmiento, who has been working in Dubai as a domestic helper for seven years, said that she, too, was able to buy their humble home in Cavite thanks to strictly living within her means.

While she is the breadwinner of their family, she makes sure to live within a certain threshold only. True enough, after two years, she was able to buy a two-bedroom house in Cavite—which is still under renovation.

She added that the location of their home is ideal for the situation of her PWD (Person with Disability) child, as it is near the guardhouse as well as accessible to the market, the hospital, Manila, and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“Padala ko po lagi ay PHP20,000 para sa aking pamilya at ang natitira ay iniipon ko para sa bahay. ‘Di ko namalayang nakaipon na ako ng perang sapat upang makabili ng assume balance na bahay. In a couple of years ay matatapos ko na din hulugan ang aming bahay at mailipat na sa aking pangalan ang bahay at lupa na masasabi kong dugo at pawis ang puhunan,” she said.

Another domestic helper in Dubai, Marites Goden, said that in just two years, she was able to buy a small house in Manila—which she now rents out to others for additional income. Aside from that, she was also able to buy two second-hand cars and a karaoke machine, which is now another source of income for her loved ones in the Philippines.

“Marami pa akong plano,” she said, promising to further save up in order to invest in ways to earn a living back home.

Be determined to save

Gomez notes that the pandemic has also made him realize how to differentiate between needs and wants.

“Huwag magpasilaw sa mga bagay na hindi natin kailangan, maging praktikal sa lahat ng oras at ‘wag masilaw sa kung ano ang bago. Alam naman natin kung hanggang saan lang ang sweldo at pera natin at kung may sobra man magíng wais at matutong magtabi so in the future may huhugutin ka sa bulsa mo in case of emergency,” he stressed.

As for Sarmiento, she said that nothing is impossible for anyone who wishes to buy property in the Philippines as long as they put their mind to it and set their goals.

“Kaya natin ‘yan kapag set ng goals na magsisilbing inspirasyon at lakas natin pag tayo ay napapagod at nanghihina.” she said.