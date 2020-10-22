‘Pinukpok, sinampal, binato ng sapatos’: Singaporean employer gets 6 months jail term for beating OFW

A Singaporean woman is facing six months in jail for being found guilty of repeatedly striking, hitting and slapping a Filipina domestic worker in the last five years.

In a report by local daily Today, 54- year-old Tan Bee Kim has initially denied the charges against her, but she later on pleaded guilty halfway through her trial.

Zeny Landingin, a 48-year-old mother of six and an OFW in Singapore filed 12 counts of abuse against Tan.

The woman employer will be serving her prison time starting October 30.

Landingin said she has written notes to document the abuse she faced with her employer.

She said that she endured the abuse in order to send money to her family back in the Philippines. She’s earning $330 (PHP16,000) a month.

Court records showed that in an incident that led Landingin to file a case, she was hit by a clay cup. Tan also struck her arm and head with a metal ladle and hit her head and palm in a car park.

The employer also slapped the Filipina twice and struck her chest six times and head 13 times.

Tan also hit Landingin with a high heeled shoe thrice and hit her with a mobile phone.

The incident was filed last March 2018 when Tan hit Landingin with a ladle during dinner time.

The lawyer of the defendant denied some of the domestic worker’s claims.

They said that Tan even helped Landingin to return to Singapore.