Palace affirms President Duterte’s support for recognition of same-sex civil union

Malacañang has affirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte is in favor to recognize same-sex civil unions in the Philippines.

“The President has said it over and over again, pabor po siya sa isang batas na magri-recognize ng civil union sa mga parehong same sex relationships,” said Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque.

The presidential spokesperson made the statement following His Holiness Pope Francis’ quotes in the feature-length documentary “Francesco”.

“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” said Pope Francis in the film that was released in Rome on October 21.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency further that Roque said “conservative” Catholic lawmakers would no longer have a basis to oppose the passage of civil union laws following Pope Francis’ stance on the contentious issue.

“Depende na lang iyan sa prayoridad ng ating Kongreso. Pero with no less than the Pope supporting it, I think even the most conservative of all Catholics in Congress should no longer have a basis for objecting,” Roque said.