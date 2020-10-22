Over half of Sharjah work-from-home employees forced to work despite feeling sick – survey

A survey from Sharjah has revealed that 66 percent of work-from-home employees in the UAE still continue to clock in despite feeling sick, Khaleej Times reported.

According to the poll of Sharjah’s Health Promotion Department (HPD) on 12,000 employees in the emirate, these respondents said that they continue to carry out their tasks and deliverables despite feeling under the weather.

About 43 percent of the respondents also said they suffer from eye pain due to long hours of looking at the screen.

The study is part of the emirate’s first health survey for its employees called ‘Wazen’ program.

However, about 79 percent of the respondents who are public also said their happiness and mental health recovery increased since the onset of the pandemic.

“The result of the survey has helped us better understand the impact of remote working on employees socially and health-wise. This in turn will help us give better solutions to the challenges the employees face due to this new work system,” said Iman Rashid Saif, director of the HPD at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah.