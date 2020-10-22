Fattest man in UK taken out of home by crane due to fast food addiction

The fattest man in Britain—weighing 50 stones—was taken out of their apartment via a crane as he can no longer stand up due to fast-food addiction, The Sun reported.

Jason Holton, 30, has never left home for the past five years and has his food delivered to his home via takeaway app—including pizza, chips and chicken chow mein, washed down with 1.5 litres of orange juice and five cans of diet coke. He consumes about 10,000 calories a day, according to his mother Leisa.

About 30 firemen and structural engineers spent seven hours trying to hoist Holton out of their flat as Leisa watched on, noting that he always had a bit of an obesity problem since he was a kid.

She said, however, that the problem worsened five years ago when he developed mental health problems.

“’He’s been housebound and unable to get out of the house. I’m hoping he’ll change things and just keep to salads and not go for takeaway foods. He’s already spoken about that. I hope this might wake him up,” she told MailOnline.

Holton’s obesity made him unable to work or even move around the house, a reason he received benefits including £197.60 a week Employment Support Allowance and a £112.80 Personal Independence Payment.

His mother was told by his doctors that he could die of a heart attack in five years if he does not change his lifestyle.

“Seeing him being lifted out of the flat was very worrying because they said he could actually stop breathing in the move. So I was just glad he was alright. He’s still in hospital at the moment, where he’s been for nearly two weeks, although he hasn’t had an operation yet,” she said.

Holton said he became depressed due to his increasing weight, noting that he spent weeks “waiting for my heart to give up” before finally calling for help.

The Sun reported that he is currently being bathed and cooked for by carers of UK’s National Health Service.