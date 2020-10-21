Worker suspended after getting caught in illicit act during Zoom call

A man was suspended from his job after being caught performing a sexual act on Zoom during working hours.

New Yorker Magazine has suspended legal commentator Jeffrey Toobin who was seen in an illicit act during an election simulation Zoom call along with New York staffers and radio station WNYC.

“Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter,” said a spokesperson from The New Yorker as per reports from Mirror.

Toobin temporarily took time off from his job as CNN’s senior legal analyst after the incident as well.

“Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” said a spokesperson from CNN to Variety.

Toobin told the media that he thought that he turned off the camera and was muted during the act. He has also apologized to his loved ones following the incident.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” said Toobin in a statement to Motherboard.

Toobin wrote a novel titled “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson” in 1997 based on one of the USA’s most high-profile cases of all time.