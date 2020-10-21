Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Worker suspended after getting caught in illicit act during Zoom call

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

A man was suspended from his job after being caught performing a sexual act on Zoom during working hours.

New Yorker Magazine has suspended legal commentator Jeffrey Toobin who was seen in an illicit act during an election simulation Zoom call along with New York staffers and radio station WNYC.

“Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter,” said a spokesperson from The New Yorker as per reports from Mirror.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Barangay captain caught in indecent act with fellow barangay official in Zoom meeting

Toobin temporarily took time off from his job as CNN’s senior legal analyst after the incident as well.

“Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” said a spokesperson from CNN to Variety.

Toobin told the media that he thought that he turned off the camera and was muted during the act. He has also apologized to his loved ones following the incident.

READ ON: Couple caught having sex during Zoom council meeting

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” said Toobin in a statement to Motherboard.

Toobin wrote a novel titled “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson” in 1997 based on one of the USA’s most high-profile cases of all time.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PH breaches 362,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,509 newly infected patients

PH breaches 362,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,509 newly infected patients

10 mins ago
Photo of Dubai to boost safety along cycling, scooter tracks

Dubai to boost safety along cycling, scooter tracks

40 mins ago
Photo of Filipino who recovered from COVID-19 in July dies at home after three months

Filipino who recovered from COVID-19 in July dies at home after three months

3 hours ago
Photo of UAE announces official holiday on October 29 for federal gov’t entities

UAE announces official holiday on October 29 for federal gov’t entities

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close