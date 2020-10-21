Latest NewsNews

VIDEO: Dubai commuters caught sleeping, eating, smoking at RTA bus shelters

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 6 hours ago

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has caught 29 commuters spitting, eating and drinking, smoking, sleeping and putting feet on the seats, among other violations at different bus shelters in Dubai.

The RTA has carried out 1,087 inspections of air-conditioned bus shelters across Dubai in the last five days, in a bid to spot “malpractices at these shelters as well as identifying any faults in the air-conditioning system, screens, doors and others.”

Saeed Al Baluchi, Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring, Public Transport Agency, RTA said, “We have carried out about 1,087 inspections which resulted in reporting 29 violations such as spitting, throwing waste, eating and drinking, smoking, sleeping, resting feet on seats and others.

“Such practices distort the gorgeous outlook of the facilities and the image of public transport as a whole.”

Some violators caught also did not have residency documents and they were referred to Dubai Police. “Some individuals involved in those violations had no identity papers and were therefore handed over to the Dubai Police. Others caught distributing promotional flyers at the front of shelters were referred to the Dubai Municipality personnel,” Al Baluchi said.

The RTA revealed that their regular inspections will run for the rest of the year.

