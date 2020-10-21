UAE announces official holiday on October 29 for federal gov’t entities

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced October 29, Thursday will be an official holiday for across federal government entities.

This upcoming holiday is the country’s observance of The Prophet’s Birthday.

All federal government entities will report back to work on Sunday, November 1.

Earlier, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, has revealed that the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) will fall on October 29, 2020.

