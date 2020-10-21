Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ras Al Khaimah shuts down bakeries, restaurants for COVID-19 violations

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality has closed down several restaurants and bakeshops for flouting COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Shaima Al Tunaiji, director at the Ras Al Khaimah’s Public Health Department revealed that they have visited and conducted over 833 inspection campaigns from July to September.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: AED30,000 fine for private tutoring in homes as per COVID-19 guidelines

“Some of these institutions failed to observe public and personal hygiene and storage protocol, while others did not have mandatory health cards, certificates and licences,” said Al Tunaiji.

These comprised of visits to 82 traditional kitchens, 184 bakeries and 568 restaurants: “The inspections are meant to ensure public health, curb violations and enforce anti-Covid-19 preventive measures,” furthered Al Tunaiji.

Authorities remind the public as well as businesses in the emirate to follow the rules to avoid getting fines and warnings that may eventually lead to closure of the establishment should the violations continue.

READ ON: Ajman closes two shopping centers for leniency on UAE’s COVID-19 preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Etihad Credit Insurance launches ‘ECI Islamic’—Shariah-compliant export credit solutions to boost UAE’s halal trade industry

Etihad Credit Insurance launches ‘ECI Islamic’—Shariah-compliant export credit solutions to boost UAE’s halal trade industry

1 hour ago
Photo of LOOK: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates AED467M Al Samha Housing Project in Abu Dhabi

LOOK: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates AED467M Al Samha Housing Project in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
Photo of Sarah Geronimo ‘still adjusting’ to married life with Matteo Guidicelli

Sarah Geronimo ‘still adjusting’ to married life with Matteo Guidicelli

2 hours ago
Photo of Emirates wins big at Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2020

Emirates wins big at Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2020

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close