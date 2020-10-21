Ras Al Khaimah shuts down bakeries, restaurants for COVID-19 violations

The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality has closed down several restaurants and bakeshops for flouting COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Shaima Al Tunaiji, director at the Ras Al Khaimah’s Public Health Department revealed that they have visited and conducted over 833 inspection campaigns from July to September.

“Some of these institutions failed to observe public and personal hygiene and storage protocol, while others did not have mandatory health cards, certificates and licences,” said Al Tunaiji.

These comprised of visits to 82 traditional kitchens, 184 bakeries and 568 restaurants: “The inspections are meant to ensure public health, curb violations and enforce anti-Covid-19 preventive measures,” furthered Al Tunaiji.

Authorities remind the public as well as businesses in the emirate to follow the rules to avoid getting fines and warnings that may eventually lead to closure of the establishment should the violations continue.

