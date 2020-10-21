Over 1,500 tourist visa holders denied entry in Dubai for not meeting travel requirements

Over the recent days, a number of stranded passengers were denied entry into Dubai after failing to secure the necessary travel requirements for tourists visa holders.

A total of 1,374 Pakistanis have been denied entry at Dubai International airport. Of this number, 1,276 have already been repatriated, according to a report on the Khaleej Times.

Some 98 Pakistani nationals are still waiting for repatriation as of Tuesday according to the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai.

Meanwhile, 17 out of 66 Indian nationals have been sent home since Monday.

“The remaining are still inside the airport. We expect they will be repatriated in a day or two,” Neeraj Agarwal, Consul for Press, Information, and Culture at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, said on Tuesday.

Less than 10 Bangladesh nationals are also stranded and have been denied entry to Dubai Airport. Airlines in Bangladesh remind their residents to book a return ticket flight to avoid deportation