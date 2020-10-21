OFWs to experience longer quarantine due to COVID-19 test backlog, says Coast Guard

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) may experience longer stay in quarantine facilities due Philippine Health Insurance Corporation’s (PhilHealth) outstanding balance of PHP1 billion to Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for COVID-19 tests.

“Noong nakaraan, may mga na-anticipate kaming ganito eh, pero nabayaran kaagad. Ito na ‘yung pangalawa. Medyo nabigla kami. Hindi namin alam na aabot pa ulit na talagang mangyari na magkakaroon ng impasse dito sa pagbabayad ng PhilHealth sa Red Cross,” Philippine Coast Guard Armand Balilo told a report of ABS-CBN News.

The Coast Guard is working with Philippine Red Cross in testing returning OFWs.

Balilo added that OFWs have to wait up to 5 days before getting their coronavirus test results, because their samples would have to be brought to 12 accredited hospitals.

“Bumalik po tayo sa manual operations na katulad ng ating ginagawa noong unang mga araw ng lockdown,” Balilo added.

Balilo said OFWs must expect delays before getting their clearance to go home.

“Pagdating po sa airport, iniinterview namin isa-isa yung mga OFW, kinukuha yung background. Tapos kinukunan ng swab test maging yung dating specimen, nilalagyan na rin ng manual na pangalan yung mga swab,” he added.

The Department of Health (DOH) announced that it may soon implement a no-swab test/quarantine policy for OFWs coming from low-mid risk countries, provided that they adhere to the preventive measures in place. However, the agency has yet to release a list of countries with low prevalence of COVID-19.

The move of the DOH aims to prevent redundant COVID-19 tests as local government units usually subject OFWs to another COVID-19 swab test and quarantine before they can go home to their respective families.