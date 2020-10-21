Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Abandoned baby with no eyes finds new home

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 5 hours ago

Baby Sasha, an infant born with no eyes, has now found a new home in Russia. Photo by Valery Kasatkin via Mirror

An infant born with a rare condition of having no eyes who was abandoned by his own mother has now found new parents who would care for him.

Baby Sasha who was born in Russia was left under the care of an orphanage after his mother felt she couldn’t provide for his own child with such a rare condition.

The nurse from the orphanage who has taken care of little Sasha said that he was similar to any other infant.

“He is no different to other children, he plays and smiles just like any healthy baby,” said the nurse as per reports from The Mirror.

RELATED STORY: Parents get 18 years of free wifi for naming baby girl after internet provider

Sasha is one of the only three documented children in the entire world to have SOX2 anophthalmia syndrome, a rare condition of being born with no eyeballs, according to medical experts.

Last November 2019, Sasha has found a new home after he was adopted by his new parents from another city in Russia.

Doctors state that while there is no hope that the young child will be able to see, he now has tiny eye orb implants to help ensure that his face would not be deformed as he grows older.

READ ON: Now in safe hands: Newborn baby found among plants Parañaque

Sasha would need regular surgery every six months to increase the size of the eye orbs.

Those who have cared for Sasha said that he is “a peaceful, smiling baby who smiles back as soon as he hears familiar voices.”

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PH breaches 362,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,509 newly infected patients

PH breaches 362,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,509 newly infected patients

7 mins ago
Photo of Dubai to boost safety along cycling, scooter tracks

Dubai to boost safety along cycling, scooter tracks

37 mins ago
Photo of Filipino who recovered from COVID-19 in July dies at home after three months

Filipino who recovered from COVID-19 in July dies at home after three months

3 hours ago
Photo of UAE announces official holiday on October 29 for federal gov’t entities

UAE announces official holiday on October 29 for federal gov’t entities

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close