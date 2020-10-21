LOOK: Abandoned baby with no eyes finds new home

An infant born with a rare condition of having no eyes who was abandoned by his own mother has now found new parents who would care for him.

Baby Sasha who was born in Russia was left under the care of an orphanage after his mother felt she couldn’t provide for his own child with such a rare condition.

The nurse from the orphanage who has taken care of little Sasha said that he was similar to any other infant.

“He is no different to other children, he plays and smiles just like any healthy baby,” said the nurse as per reports from The Mirror.

Sasha is one of the only three documented children in the entire world to have SOX2 anophthalmia syndrome, a rare condition of being born with no eyeballs, according to medical experts.

Last November 2019, Sasha has found a new home after he was adopted by his new parents from another city in Russia.

Doctors state that while there is no hope that the young child will be able to see, he now has tiny eye orb implants to help ensure that his face would not be deformed as he grows older.

Sasha would need regular surgery every six months to increase the size of the eye orbs.

Those who have cared for Sasha said that he is “a peaceful, smiling baby who smiles back as soon as he hears familiar voices.”