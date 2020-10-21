Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino who recovered from COVID-19 in July dies at home after three months

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Roehl Ribaya was discharged from Blackpool Hospital last July 29 after recovering from COVID-19. Photo from Blackpool Hospital.

A Filipino who was reported to be the last patient to recover from COVID-19 from Blackpool Victoria’s intensive care unit in the United Kingdom has died at his home three months later.

Roehl Ribaya reportedly spent over 48 days on the ventilator during his battle against the coronavirus disease from June to July. He was discharged and declared COVID-19 free around July 29, as per reports from BBC.

RELATED STORY: Filipino seafarer dies from COVID-19 in the United States

Angela Delabajan, one of Ribaya’s closest peers, shared that he never really went back to normal as he suffered from the coronavirus’ debilitating effects.

“He survived months of being intubated without friends or family by his side. But the war was far from over. Despite being declared Covid-free, he suffered the long term effects of the virus. His life never went back to normal. Breathing became difficult. There many late nights of being rushed back to the hospital,” said Delabajan on her Facebook post.

She recalled that Ribaya, a father of one, suffered a cardiac arrest last October 13 and was comatose for two days before passing away at his home on October 15.

READ ON: ‘COVID-19 DOES NOT EXIST’: Influencer who believed COVID-19 is a hoax dies from the virus

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Chief Executive Kevin McGee also paid his respects to Ribaya’s passing.

“We were extremely saddened to hear about the death of Roehl and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time,” said McGee as per reports from iTV Media.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PH breaches 362,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,509 newly infected patients

PH breaches 362,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,509 newly infected patients

6 mins ago
Photo of Dubai to boost safety along cycling, scooter tracks

Dubai to boost safety along cycling, scooter tracks

36 mins ago
Photo of UAE announces official holiday on October 29 for federal gov’t entities

UAE announces official holiday on October 29 for federal gov’t entities

3 hours ago
Photo of Worker suspended after getting caught in illicit act during Zoom call

Worker suspended after getting caught in illicit act during Zoom call

4 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close