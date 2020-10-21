Filipino who recovered from COVID-19 in July dies at home after three months

A Filipino who was reported to be the last patient to recover from COVID-19 from Blackpool Victoria’s intensive care unit in the United Kingdom has died at his home three months later.

Roehl Ribaya reportedly spent over 48 days on the ventilator during his battle against the coronavirus disease from June to July. He was discharged and declared COVID-19 free around July 29, as per reports from BBC.

Angela Delabajan, one of Ribaya’s closest peers, shared that he never really went back to normal as he suffered from the coronavirus’ debilitating effects.

“He survived months of being intubated without friends or family by his side. But the war was far from over. Despite being declared Covid-free, he suffered the long term effects of the virus. His life never went back to normal. Breathing became difficult. There many late nights of being rushed back to the hospital,” said Delabajan on her Facebook post.

She recalled that Ribaya, a father of one, suffered a cardiac arrest last October 13 and was comatose for two days before passing away at his home on October 15.

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Chief Executive Kevin McGee also paid his respects to Ribaya’s passing.

“We were extremely saddened to hear about the death of Roehl and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time,” said McGee as per reports from iTV Media.