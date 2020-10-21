Dubai resident finds snake in his own bathroom

A resident in Dubai was surprised to find a snake lurking in his own bathroom, The National reported.

Sunil Chaudhary said he was about to wash his hands in the bathroom of his villa in Al Furjan when he found a 10-centimeter black snake inside.

“Initially, I was a bit shocked as I saw it moving very fast in the corner of the bathroom, but I looked it up online and came to know it was harmless. I picked it up myself and left it on a soiled area a fair distance from the villas in the area,” he told The National.

“I recently changed the soil in my garden and dug the whole lawn up and replaced it. These snakes tend to live in the soil, so I can only assume it was disturbed during the digging up process,” he added.

He added that when he showed the picture of the snake to his gardener, he told him he saw a similar snake a week before by their pool. He then told his neighbors about it and told him it was harmless in order to avoid unnecessary panic.

Dinesh Ramachandran, health and environment manager at Rentokil in Dubai, said most snakes in the emirate are harmless and do not bite or attack people.

“The snake pictured is a blind snake. They are common in the UAE and are often found inside soil, like earthworms. They feed on ants, termites and organic debris in the soil. Due to their habitat, they may be found in external vegetation under the soil or sometimes in the soil of potted plants,” The National quoted him as saying.

“If spotted, do not panic. The snake might have crawled out of soil at night and will not survive outdoors. If it is practical, remove the snake and introduce it to the soil,” he added.