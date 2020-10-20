Latest NewsNews

Two brothers die after being electrocuted while fixing Internet booster for online classes 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 33 mins ago

Two brothers died from electrocution in Bohol after they tried to fix their Internet signal booster for their online class, reported GMA News.

The casualties were identified as Tristian and Christian Hamlag from the town of Dimiao, Bohol.

Authorities said that Tristian helped his brother Christian in installing their signal booster, but it fell and hit an electric post, which caused the accident.

The two died immediately according to the police investigation.

The Commission on Higher Education or CHED has yet to comment on this incident involving the brothers and the distance learning set up.

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay 

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Over 4,000 OFWs stranded in Manila following PhilHealth’s non-payment to Red Cross for swab tests

Over 4,000 OFWs stranded in Manila following PhilHealth’s non-payment to Red Cross for swab tests

14 mins ago
Photo of OFWs from low-mid risk countries may no longer need to undergo COVID-19 swab test

OFWs from low-mid risk countries may no longer need to undergo COVID-19 swab test

1 hour ago
Photo of Sharjah Police seize gold worth AED312,000 (PHP4 million) hidden in perfume bottles

Sharjah Police seize gold worth AED312,000 (PHP4 million) hidden in perfume bottles

2 hours ago
Photo of Long weekend expected in UAE as Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary falls on Thursday, Oct.29

Long weekend expected in UAE as Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary falls on Thursday, Oct.29

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close