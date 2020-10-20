Two brothers die after being electrocuted while fixing Internet booster for online classes 

Two brothers died from electrocution in Bohol after they tried to fix their Internet signal booster for their online class, reported GMA News.

The casualties were identified as Tristian and Christian Hamlag from the town of Dimiao, Bohol.

Authorities said that Tristian helped his brother Christian in installing their signal booster, but it fell and hit an electric post, which caused the accident.

The two died immediately according to the police investigation.

The Commission on Higher Education or CHED has yet to comment on this incident involving the brothers and the distance learning set up.

