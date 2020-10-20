Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid mourns death of Emirates News Agency’s founder Ibrahim Al Abed

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has expressed its condolences on the death of Ibrahim Al Abed, who passed away Tuesday morning. He was 78.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to pay tribute to Al Abed’s legacy on his contributions to the UAE’s media industry spanning decades.

تعازينا لقطاعنا الإعلامي في دولة الإمارات بوفاة أحد مؤسسيه إبراهيم العابد رحمه الله … خمسة عقود قضاها إبراهيم يعمل بلا كلل حتى آخر يوم … تعازينا لأهله وأحبابه وأصدقائه ولكافة الإعلاميين في دولة الإمارات .. pic.twitter.com/yIpydkbAAI — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 20, 2020

Al Abed was a prominent figure in the UAE media sector and the Founder of the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

In a statement today, the ministry said, “In hearts that believe in God’s judgment and destiny, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns the late Ibrahim Al Abed, who passed away today.”

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the Al Abed family, asking Allah Almighty to grant them patience and solace to bear their loss.