Pope Francis appoints Cebuano priest as Papal Chaplain

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Pope Francis has appointed a Cebuano priest as Papal Chaplain or member of the Papal Household.

According to a report from the Vatican, a Chaplain of His Holiness is a priest to whom the Pope has granted this title. They are addressed as Monsignor and have certain privileges with respect to ecclesiastical dress and vestments.

The 36-year-old priest Msgr. Jan Thomas Limchua, was ordained in the Archdiocese of Cebu in 2010. He had finished his theological studies at the Faculty of Theology of the University of Navarra in Pamplona, Spain.

Limchua earned his doctorate in Canon Law at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome. He underwent the diplomatic formation at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, the Diplomatic School of the Holy See based on a GMA News report.

He was on a diplomatic mission to Egypt for the Holy See in 2014.

