Pharmacy in Dubai giving free masks at residential areas

Residents in selected areas in Dubai have received several boxes of face masks at their homes following an initiative that provides protective gear against the coronavirus disease.

The initiative, led by Aster Pharmacy, began last Thursday to help remind residents of the importance of wearing masks.

“Masks are the primary means of protection so we are communicating a message of safety,” said Jose Sreedharan, COO of Aster Pharmacy in an interview with ARN.

Around 10,000 boxes of protective face masks will be given away for one month.

The pharmacy aims to give away several boxes of masks for free to Abu Dhabi residents soon as well.

