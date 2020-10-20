Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Mother drugs, strangles son to death for fear he wouldn’t be able to support himself when she dies

Staff Report 4 hours ago

A woman in Hong Kong has pleaded guilty to murdering her 23-year-old son by drugging him and strangling him with a USB cable, Asia One reported.

Chiu Lai-ha, 57, said that she decided to kill her son because she believed he would not be able to support himself financially after her death.

The mother said she drugged her son with 200 crushed sleeping pills, then strangled him when he fell asleep. Investigations revealed that the strangulation went on for over 30 minutes until the man’s face turned black.

After confirming his death, the woman then consumed two packs of rat poison, but ended up vomiting all of it. She then instead took 10 sleeping pills before going to bed.

Chiu confirmed his death by feeling his cold hands and lack of breath. She then washed the soup bowl and returned it to the cabinet, before consuming Ko Leung wine with two packs of rat poison she had stolen from a flower bed near her building.

Chiu said she had been depressed and suicidal for quite some time.  She added that she initially intended to just commit suicide without killing her son, but then decided for them to die together because she feared he would not be able to support himself when she dies.

Psychiatrists said Chiu could be suffering from major depressive disorder with melancholic features when she decided to kill her son. Others observed that she could be suffering from delusional disorder.

