More family-friendly destinations to reopen in Dubai

As key players in Dubai’s travel and hospitality sectors accelerate efforts to revitalise the tourism industry, several top attractions have opened their doors again to provide diverse experiences to UAE residents and tourists, further enhancIng the city’s position as a year-round must-visit destination.

Iconic family entertainment destinations and attractions have reopened under stringent health and safety protocols designed to ensure the health and safety of visitors amid the pandemic, as the revival of Dubai’s tourism industry gathers momentum and everyday life returns to normal across all sectors and communities.

The successful citywide management of the pandemic has helped instill confidence within the society, generating an increase in demand for domestic tourism, as well as encouraging global travellers to make Dubai their first choice destination.

Here’s a snapshot of Dubai’s diverse family entertainment destinations and attractions that have reopened or will reopen this month:

Dubai Parks and Resorts – reopened on 23 September

Dubai Parks and Resorts (DPR), the largest integrated theme park destination, comprising a triad of theme parks, has opened its Hollywood-inspired theme park, Motiongate Dubai, along with the Lapita Hotel, a one-of-a-kind Polynesian-inspired resort in the UAE. Featuring 27 thrilling rides and attractions, Motiongate Dubai has reopened with enhanced safety measures to ensure visitors can continue to enjoy fun-filled experiences within a safe environment. To celebrate its reopening DPR has a buy one get one free offer on tickets purchased before 31 October 2020.

Hatta Wadi Hub – reopened on 1 October

Hatta Wadi Hub and Hatta Resorts, which are dedicated to providing UAE residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities in a spectacular national park in Dubai, reopened on 1 October and will remain open until the end of April 2021. Hatta Wadi Hub offers adventure seekers a wide range of experiences to suit different tastes, ranging from hiking to mountain biking. This year, three new activities were introduced: a 10-metre high climbing wall that includes five lanes; a slingshot that propels those looking for adventure, fun and suspense to a height of up to 50 meters, and paragliding, which provides the opportunity for visitors to view Hatta from an unprecedented vantage point. In addition, there is the Hatta Hiking Trails, an activity that extends for a total length of 32.6 km, giving visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy the beauty and tranquility of the surrounding mountains up close.



Dubai Safari Park – reopened on 5 October

Dubai Safari Park, a wildlife reserve, animal sanctuary and education centre opened its doors to visitors on 5 October following a comprehensive revamp of many of its facilities. As a unique tourism and edutainment destination, Dubai Safari Park will allow visitors to observe wildlife in their natural habitats, interact with animals in a safe and healthy environment, and discover fascinating facts about a diversity of species native to the Middle East, Africa and Asia. It will also help families and children gain a better understanding of the importance of wildlife conservation and environmental protection. A thermal camera has been installed and manual thermometers are used to screen visitors while social distancing of two metres between people will be strictly enforced. Spanning 119 hectares, the Dubai Safari Park is home to 3,000 mammals, birds, amphibians and invertebrates. The Park features a group of new animals including African elephants and giraffes while rare animals at the Park include the Komodo dragon, Spiral-horned antelope, Arabian Oryx, coloured African wild dog, gorilla, gibbon, bongo and lemur.

The Palm Fountain – will open on 22 October

Dubai’s newest tourist attraction is The Palm Fountain, the world’s largest fountain that will attempt to break a ‘Guinness World Record’ when it opens on 22 October at The Pointe, Dubai’s premier lifestyle and dining destination by Nakheel Malls located in the Palm Jumeirah. The attraction is the only multi-coloured fountain in Dubai and is spread over 14,000 sq ft of sea water. The fountain’s super shooter will stand tall at 105 metres and come alive with over 3,000 LED lights. Visitors to The Pointe are invited to the launch to enjoy an entire day of festivities, with all-day events and competitions from The Pointe’s restaurants and, starting at 4pm, an array of live entertainment including multiple DJ sets, dance shows, performers and a magical fireworks show.

Global Village – will open on 25 October

Global Village, the biggest outdoor family entertainment destination and cultural park in the Middle East, is all set to welcome visitors for their 25th season, while following enhanced hygiene and wide-ranging precautionary measures to help safeguard their visitors. A brand new website and mobile application are planned for the launch to ensure guests can quickly and easily purchase tickets, pay for parking and top-up the Wonder Pass for contactless entry to rides and other attractions and shows. Global Village promises its guests a unique season full of surprises within a family ambience full of fun and excitement and exceptional shopping experiences, in addition to the opportunity to explore different cultures and cuisines at the many country pavilions.