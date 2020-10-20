Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Sheikh Saif bin Zayed gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Staff Report 2 hours ago

His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, received his first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed took to Twitter to thank the medical staff who assisted him to get get the dose.

“I thank the medical staff and the vaccinators. I wish everyone safety,” tweeted His Highness.

Earlier, other UAE royals and officials have also received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 including His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), along with other frontliners in the country.

Staff Report

