LOOK: Sheikh Saif bin Zayed gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, received his first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed took to Twitter to thank the medical staff who assisted him to get get the dose.

“I thank the medical staff and the vaccinators. I wish everyone safety,” tweeted His Highness.

Earlier, other UAE royals and officials have also received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 including His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), along with other frontliners in the country.

