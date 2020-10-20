Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Emirates Post launches commemorative stamps for UAE’s Mars Mission

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Emirates Post, in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and the UAE Space Agency, issued on Tuesday the distinctive commemorative stamp ‘Emirates Mars Mission – Hope Probe’ to celebrate the UAE’s historic first mission to the Mars and its broader space ambitions.

The commemorative stamps feature four different images, two of which illustrate the design of the satellite and other two the historic moment of its launch into space.

RELATED STORY: UAE Hope Probe reaches 100 million km milestone, expected arrival to Mars set this February 2021

The initial run of the commemorative stamps comprises of 100,000 stamps along with 1,000 First Day Cover Sheets, available for sale from 20th October at the Emirates Post Central Customer Happiness Centres and on Emirates Post’s dedicated webshop emiratespostshop.ae.

The Hope Probe is designed to orbit Mars and study the dynamics in the Martian atmosphere on a global scale, and on both diurnal and seasonal timescales. The Probe is anticipated to enter the Mars orbit in February 2021, coinciding with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations to mark the historic union of the Emirates.

READ ON: WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE Hope Probe team

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PH breaches 360,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,640 newly infected patients

PH breaches 360,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 1,640 newly infected patients

16 mins ago
Photo of Pharmacy in Dubai giving free masks at residential areas

Pharmacy in Dubai giving free masks at residential areas

31 mins ago
Photo of More family-friendly destinations to reopen in Dubai

More family-friendly destinations to reopen in Dubai

2 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Sheikh Saif bin Zayed gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LOOK: Sheikh Saif bin Zayed gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close