LIST: Signal #2 raised over 13 PH provinces as Tropical Storm Pepito intensifies

PAGASA has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #2 over 13 provinces in the Philippines as tropical depression Pepito continues to intensify.

According to the state weather bureau’s latest weather bulletin, Pepito has developed into a tropical storm at 8:00 AM, Oct. 20.

It is expected to make landfall over the coast of the Aurora-Isabela area between 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM on Tuesday.

The tropical depression will become a severe tropical storm before it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Thursday (October 22).

Here’s the list of areas under Signal #2:

• La Union

• Ifugao

• Benguet

• Nueva Vizcaya

• Quirino

• Pangasinan

• Nueva Ecija

• Tarlac

• Aurora

• Southern portion of Isabela (Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, San Manuel, Aurora,Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia,San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon)

• Southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem, Tagudin),

• Northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Botolan, Cabangan)

• Northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar)

Below is the list of areas under Signal No. 1:

• Abra

• Kalinga

• Mountain Province

• Bulacan

• Pampanga

• Bataan

• Metro Manila

• Rizal

• The northern portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Vinzons)

• Catanduanes

• The rest of northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real)

• The rest of Zambales

Meanwhile, the Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Quezon, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, mainland Cagayan, Pangasinan, and Benguet may experience moderate to heavy rains.

