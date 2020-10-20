Israel, UAE agree visa-free travel for both nationals

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the UAE and Israel have agreed to provide each other with visa free travel—making Emirati citizens the first in the Arab world to not need entry visas to Israel.

Netanyahu announced this following the arrival first ever official delegation of the UAE to Israel. “We are exempting our nationals from visas,” he said.

Recently, the two countries, along with US the Bahrain, have signed Abraham Accords, which marks the beginning of progressive collaboration among nations that would strengthen the stability of the Middle East as a whole and further the developments across these countries.

The Abraham Accords was jointly signed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who represented UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; US President Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel and Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, who participated and signed the accord on the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed lauded the signing of the treaty as a beacon that would usher in stability, sustainable development and most importantly, peace.

“Peace, requires courage and shaping the future requires knowledge, the advancement of nations required sincerity and persistence. We have come today to tell the world that this is our approach, and that piece is our guiding principle. Those who begin things in the right way will reap achievements with the grace of God,” said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

