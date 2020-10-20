Latest NewsNewsTFT News

From spitting, smoking, sleeping, drinking: Authorities spot violations at Dubai’s AV bus shelters

Screengrab from RTA

Authorities in Dubai have spotted various offenses following their inspection drive at air-conditioned bus shelters.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in its 1,087 inspections together with the Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality, it spotted violations including spitting, littering, smoking, eating and drinking, sleeping, and resting with feet up on seats.

RTA’s director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring, Public Transport Agency Saeed Al Baluchi said that some of the violators caught were not able to present identification documents, leading them to refer these individuals to the Dubai Police, while those “caught distributing promotional flyers at the shelters were referred to the Dubai Municipality.”

He added that such offenses destroy the image of the UAE’s public transport as a whole.

“The campaign aimed to spot and eliminate malpractices inside these shelters as well as identifying any faults in the air-conditioning system, screens, doors and others,” the RTA said.

