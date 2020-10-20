Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Former OFW from Dubai finds success in selling ‘funnycature’ dolls

In 2018, Carlo Dominic Teruel was forced to finish the chapter of his life as an OFW from Dubai following an unfortunate motorcycle accident that left him with a partial disability in walking

Fast forward to 2020, he has found a renewed hope with a hobby where he makes dolls that look like caricature art.

Teruel coins his creations as “Funnycatures” – banking on the fun and creativity that he pours in with each of his creations.

“I have joined various groups here in Cebu who also does these kinds of art. I just started selling my art last year and so far I am improving and happy to have clients who trust me,” said Teruel in an interview with Cebu Daily News (CDN).

He has now turned his hobby into a profitable business after creating customized funnycatures based on requests from his growing number of customers.

Some of his latest creations include Kapuso celebrities such as Jessica Soho, as well as Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard Chan.

Reports from CDN state that each doll costs around Php1000 to Php2500 and takes several days for Teruel to finish.

