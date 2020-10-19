Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE: More than 21,000 people violate COVID-19 protocols in Sharjah housing facility

Photo credit: WAM

Sharjah Police have reported that over 21,000 individuals violated the government’s COVID-10 restrictions at labor camps in Sharjah.

The violations were discovered by patrols during numerous inspections carried out from May 20 to October 1. At least 7,000 violators were found in industrial zones.

Some of the common violations include failing to wear masks and not following the physical distancing rules and carrying too many passengers.

The government has intensified its awareness campaign to further prevent the spread of COVID-19. Authorities even distributed some 170,000 leaflets in different languages so that people can adhere to public health protocols and curb the spread of the virus.

Authorities also urge the public to follow the government’s measures in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

