UAE frontliners to get free access to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn for six months

With Abu Dhabi’s internationally-renowned cultural sites now reopened to the public, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, is collaborating with the Frontline Heroes Office to demonstrate its gratitude for the bravery and dedication of the country’s frontline professionals.

Starting from 21st October, 2020, frontline heroes, and up to three guests per person, will be granted free access to Qasr Al Hosn and Louvre Abu Dhabi for a period of six months.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission is to promote cultural heritage and the arts to the widest possible audiences. This gesture aims to provide comfort and relaxation to those who have been serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, following their months of hard work serving communities across the UAE.

“Art and medicine are linked by a shared higher purpose: the betterment of humanity,” said Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi. “Many of our hardworking physicians, nurses, sterilisation specialists and other frontline professionals and volunteers have barely had a chance to slow down for the past eight months. To thank them for their dedication, it is our pleasure to offer complimentary access to two of DCT Abu Dhabi’s most spectacular cultural assets, a way of encouraging them to take some time to reflect, recharge, and reconnect with their creative sides. As these professionals have healed and protected so many in our community, may the treasures contained within Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn comfort and replenish them in turn.”

“Frontline heroes” include medical and non-medical staff in healthcare facilities (doctors, nurses, pharmacists, housekeeping, porters etc.), as well as those working in prevention and protection (crisis management, security and emergency services, sterilisation, volunteering, etc.).

Qasr Al Hosn is the oldest and most significant building in Abu Dhabi, and includes the city’s first permanent structure, a coral and sea stone watchtower built to protect the first permanent settlement established on Abu Dhabi Island circa the 1760s. It also incorporates two major iconic buildings: The Inner Fort (built around 1795) and the Outer Palace (built 1939-41). Over the centuries, Qasr Al Hosn has been home to the ruling family, the seat of government, a consultative council and a national archive. Today, following extensive restoration work, it stands as the nation’s living archive and the narrator of Abu Dhabi’s history.

Abu Dhabi’s landmark museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and tells stories of cultural connections, with gallery displays that transcend civilizations, geographies and times. The museum’s growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings and contemporary artworks. Designed by world renowned architect Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017, the museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect over a unique social space that brings people together.

To avail themselves of complimentary entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn, frontline heroes must pre-book their tickets online and present their Emirates ID upon arrival. For more information, please visit www.louvreabudhabi.ae. As for Qasr Al Hosn, 360-degree virtual tours must be pre-booked online or by calling 026976400.

People working on the frontline supporting the UAE’s response to COVID-19 should check with their employers to confirm that they are registered with the Frontline Heroes Office.