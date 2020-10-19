Single ‘Ninang’ shocked after friend demands Php10,000 worth of cellphone, lechon for ‘inaanak’

Filipino godparents know that their main concern for their godchildren would be as second parents, and not merely as people to ask money and gifts from.

Netizen Armie Armie took to social media about a conversation with one of her friends who suddenly demanded gifts for her child’s upcoming birthday since she was one of the kid’s ‘ninangs’.

The friend asked for expensive gifts just because Armie Armie wasn’t able to give gifts for the past two years. These items included gifts such as a cellphone worth Php10,000 as well as a lechon (roasted meat), and sets of balloons for the birthday party celebration of her godchild.

Armie told her friend that she’s going through a difficult time due to the COVID-19 crisis but promised to give the kid a toy. However, her friend quickly retorted that since she’s single without any kids to support, she should give an expensive gift.

Armie then took to social media to ridicule and ask her contacts if someone can give her the cash to get the items for her friend’s daughter.