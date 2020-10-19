RULE BREAKERS: Two shisha cafes in Al Quoz shut down by Dubai Municipality for not following COVID-19 guidelines

Two shisha cafes have been closed down by authorities recently for failing to comply with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures.’

In the post of Dubai Municipality, it announced that aside from shutting down the said cafes in Al Quoz, it has also issued fines to five others for not following the safety regulations against the virus.

Dubai Municipality added that it has already inspected about 2,258 establishments, wherein it issued warnings on 46 stores, and registered violations against five.

Among the precautionary measures set by Dubai Municipality on shisha and cafés include:

– Mandating employees to wash hands before and after service

– Temperature checks to all entering the facility

– Refusing to allow visitors with temperature above 37.5

– Allocating an isolation room for suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19,

– Disinfection procedures, specifically on shishas and smoking areas

– Not allowing to test the shisha by employees before offering them to customers

– Having trash containers specifically for medical waste (masks and gloves) at all main entrances and in common areas

– Provision of hand sanitizers in different areas of the café.

