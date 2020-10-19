PH policeman honored for returning bag with Php 3M worth of jewelries, cash

A policeman from Pangasinan in the Philippines earned the respect of thousands of netizens and his fellow officers after returning a bag that had over Php3 million pesos’ worth in cash and jewelry.

Police Corporal Marold Cabrera stated that he was eating at a restaurant last September 18 when he saw a bag that had been left unattended.

“Sinecure ko na lang. Then, hinintay ko muna nang ilang sandali, baka bumalik (yung may-ari). Pero, hindi na. Kaya binuksan ko yung bag. As protocol po naman, bilang pulis, na kailangan po namin i-check… Tumambad sa akin yung dalawang bundle na cash, P200,000. Then, dinala ko na sa aking sasakyan yung bag para i-check. (May) mga alahas, ATM, IDs, passbook, then cellphone,” said Cabrera as per reports from ABS-CBN News.

Cabrera recalled that he didn’t even finish his meal and went straight towards the direction to follow the vehicle of the bag’s owner, which he eventually saw around Tarlac.

He admitted that his honesty was tested when he was also tempted to just take the bag home.

“Nung nailagay ko na ho sa sasakyan yung pera, may bumubulong sa akin na, ‘Iuuwi mo na yan, marami kang utang’… Pero, pinanindigan ko lang yung pagiging Kristiyano ko, at syempre, may takot tayo sa Panginoon. Nilagay Niya ho tayo sa serbisyo para maglingkod,” said Cabrera.

The 30-year-old policeman was given an award of commendation by the Pangasinan Provincial Police last October 12.