PH breaches 359,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 2,638 newly infected patients

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 359,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 2,638 new cases. The total number now stands at 359,169.

The country still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. In addition, data released by Johns Hopkins University showed that it is now the 18th country with the most number of reported COVID-19 cases.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 310,303, after 226 patients have been declared recovered from the virus.

In addition, the department announced a record of 26 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 6,675.

President Rodrigo Duterte on September 28 announced that Metro Manila along with Batangas, Tacloban City, Iloilo City, Bacolod and Iligan City will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from October 1 until October 31.

Under the GCQ status, more industries will be permitted to reopen despite movement limitations. This includes dine-in at restaurants and religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity, provided strict safety precautions are observed.

Lanao Del Sur including Marawi City is now under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine or MECQ, while the rest of the country stays under the Modified General Community Quarantine or MGCQ.

