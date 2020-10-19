Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Iya Vilannia posts photos of kids wearing same onesie

Iya Villania marked the third month of her only daughter, baby Alana by making her wear the same onesie as her older brothers.

In her official Instagram post, she posted a collage of her three kids – Primo, Leon and now Alana, when they were three months old.

Netizens noted that all three kids looked quite similar, with Alana only distinguishable with her cute white ribbon.

“Primo on the left, Leon top right and Alana bottom right,” said Iya on her official Instagram post.

Her husband, Drew Arellano, posted another photo of baby Alana, this time wearing a pink shirt with a Superman logo. “How can you not have a super start to the week?” said Arellano.

