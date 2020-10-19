Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Godzilla Park now open in Japan

Photo from @godzilla_jp on Twitter

A new thrilling theme park based on the movie “Godzilla” is now open in Japan.

Tourists and residents in Japan can now visit the newly-opened “Nijigen no Mori” theme park that opened as of October 10, which features a 120-meter high statue of Godzilla.

Located at the Hyogo prefecture, one of the main attractions is a 162 meter-long zip line that leads guests straight towards the mouth of the huge monster in an attraction called Gozilla Interception Operation Awaji.

Another 152-meter course is also available for those who wish not to enter the statue’s mouth.

“Nijigen no Mori” also features a Godzilla-themed cafe, as well as a museum that has hundreds of monstrous figurines and collectibles that visitors can purchase.

