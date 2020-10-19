First Etihad flight from Israel flies to UAE

Etihad Airways had its first fight from Israel to UAE on October 19 as the two countries cement aviation ties, Khaleej Times reported.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight to Israel is the airline’s first time to take on the route as the two countries sign a normalization dream. Etihad Airways landed in Tel Aviv, and departed for Abu Dhabi on the same day—with an Israeli travel and tourism delegation on board.

In its statement, the airline said it will conduct regular passenger flights between the countries in the future, as well as dedicate a Hebrew website for Israeli passengers.

SEE ALSO: UAE, Israel to sign deal allowing 28 commercial flights weekly

In August, Israel and the UAE signed the Abraham Accords deal, ending the latter country’s longstanding boycott against the former. It was jointly signed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who represented UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; US President Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel and Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, who participated and signed the accord on the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed lauded the signing of the treaty as a beacon that would usher in stability, sustainable development and most importantly, peace.

“Peace, requires courage and shaping the future requires knowledge, the advancement of nations required sincerity and persistence. We have come today to tell the world that this is our approach, and that piece is our guiding principle. Those who begin things in the right way will reap achievements with the grace of God,” said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

SEE ALSO: LOOK: UAE, US, Israel, and Bahrain sign historic Abraham Accords for peace in Middle East