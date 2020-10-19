Filipino scientists say virgin coconut oil helps destroy COVID-19

Filipino scientists and researchers found that the virgin coconut oil or VCO can help in destroying the coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

Dr. Jaime C. Montoya, executive director of the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD) said that following months of experiments on the product as a potential antiviral agent, they discovered promising results.

“The results are very promising, as not only does it show that the VCO, by itself, can destroy the virus, but it also has a key mechanism in upregulating the immune response against COVID-19,” he said in a statement.

“Indeed, we look forward to the results of clinical trials on the various uses of VCO as an adjunct for the treatment of COVID-19,” he added.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said that compounds from coconut oil and virgin coconut oil decreased coronavirus count by 60 to 90 percent at low viral load.

Researchers also discovered that the compounds were observed to improve cell survival.

The DOST however said that more studies are needed to determine how many coconut oil is needed to reduce or kill the coronavirus. The agency said that the analysis on the antiviral effects of coconut oil may be released in November.

The VCO has been tested on 56 participants in Laguna, where some have been tested positive for the virus.

“The fact na sila ay nakauwi at wala namang nag-deterioate ay maganda na ang indication,” the DOST said.