Dubai nurse saves newborn camel in the middle of desert

An expat nurse in Dubai recently saved the life of a newborn camel whose whole body was covered with her mother’s hardened amniotic sac, Gulf News reported.

In an interview, Mediclinic Deira Clinic head nurse Susan Bester said that she and her husband Deon were biking around the desert when they saw a group of camels standing over a baby camel getting choked by her own mother’s amniotic sac—which they first thought was rope.

“Deon and I moved closer to check, and I saw a struggling baby camel. The baby was probably born in the night and was lying very still, with its mother close by. Coming closer I saw the poor baby had something like a plastic hose pipe or rope around its neck, head and back, so much so that the poor calf could not even have its mother’s milk. I could see that the mother’s udders were full, and she was helplessly watching her baby struggle while the entire camel family of elders stood at a distance,” Bester told Gulf News.

Bester said it was when they walked closer to the struggling mother and baby camels that they realized it was amniotic sac wrapped around the latter’s baby. She said she tried to untangle the baby camel herself as she knew her way around animals after growing up on a farm.

“Slowly, I moved closer to the mother and the calf. I was cautious about the presence of the mother, but it was clear that the mother was accepting me entering in her maternity space. I bowed my head down and start unwrapping the umbilical cord that was at this stage hardened as a rope. The mother hovered around with her head touching me on my shoulder as if telling me it was all right. The amniotic sac had dried up, and I took some time, but was able to free the poor baby who immediately started struggling to stand up on its unstable legs,” Gulf News quoted her as saying.

After saving the baby, they called a camel shepherd, who they said “gave us blessings for this help.”

“I could see all the elderly camels of the congregation moving closer to check on the newborn,” she added.