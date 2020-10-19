Latest NewsNewsTFT News

COVID-19: UAE reports lower than 1,000 cases in weeks, total now at 116,517 with three deaths

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 77,291 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 915 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 116,517.

The ministry also reported three patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 466.

MOHAP also reported 1,295 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 108,811.

This brings the total number of active cases lower from yesterday’s 7,623 to 7,240 as of October 19.

Mask-related incidents remain as UAE's most violated COVID-19 guideline

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the Official Spokesman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, has urged the public to always put their masks on – as records show that the most-violated guideline in the country is related to wearing masks.

“As declared earlier, not wearing a face mask was the most frequent violation in all emirates and Asian nationalities were the most likely to violate the precautionary measures. We, therefore, plan to raise the public’s awareness and interact with the most vulnerable categories in the Emirati community, by organising a media campaign that will highlight their behaviours and cultures on suitable media outlets,” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

Dr. Al Dhaheri stated that NCEMA has adopted a monitoring and inspection system to verify the implementation of all resolutions adhering to the precautionary measures related to the COVID-19 and furthered that seven teams were formed, with one working in each emirate. He said that there are directives to monitor the implementation of relevant precautionary and preventive measures, and over 46 protocols were issued under this framework, to protect the safety and health of the community.

