Salik services now available through Dubai Drive app

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has added 22 new services all relating to the toll gates system, Salik, in a recent update to Dubai Drive app. The step is part of RTA’s efforts to improve its services and make them more accessible to customers by saving their time and effort. It also supports the Dubai Government digitisation and improving customers experience strategies.

“The new batch of services added to Dubai Drive app encompasses 9 main services and 13 subsidiary ones. The package includes a dashboard recapping the latest activities of the account such as the existing balance, top-up of Salik account, offence management, and the removal/addition of vehicles without visiting service centres or contacting Salik Call Centre,” said Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

This update displays details of journeys passing under Salik toll gates and registered vehicles. It enables customers to inquire about their accounts and PINs, update their phone numbers and obtain general information about the system.

The addition of these new services to Dubai Drive is part of RTA’s commitment to the Smart City initiative of the Dubai Government. We are keen to support the initiative and make it a reality. We have screened all customer needs and expectations in several workshops to improve on the existing Salik e-services to make them more accessible and user-friendly. Such efforts contribute to RTA’s rejuvenated vision of ‘The world leader in seamless & sustainable mobility’.

