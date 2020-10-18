Parents get 18 years of free wifi for naming baby girl after internet provider

A couple based in Switzerland has named their new baby after the name of a local internet provider for the sake of free internet for 18 years.

Twifi, an internet provider in Switzerland, recently advertised an offer on their website for parents who will name their kids either ‘Twifius’ or ‘Twifia’ who will then get free internet until their kid turns 18.

“Simply upload a photo of your child’s civil birth certificate. After verification, Twifi will give you 18 years of free internet,” read the instructions on the website.

Reports from Mirror state that a couple – aged 35 and 30 respectively, took the opportunity and named their baby girl as ‘Twifia’ for her second name.

“For me, the name Twifia also stands for connection in this context. For an eternal bond. There are much worse names. And the more often we say ‘Twifia’, the heartier the name sounds,” said the wife, who revealed that she was initially hesitant as well.

The parents, who chose to remain anonymous, stated that they will reserve the money that they got to save from WiFi costs towards a savings account for their daughter.

“The longer I thought about it, the more unique the name became for me, and that was when the thing got its charm,” said the father.