Filipina in Abu Dhabi trims down 14kg in one year after ‘buntis’, ‘napabayaan sa kusina’ remarks

9 hours ago

Shiebah Delmendo, OFW based in Abu Dhabi for over five years, always loved the pleasure of dining out with friends and experiencing the taste of different cuisines – at the cost of her own bodyweight.

She bore the brunt of jokes from peers and passersby through the years – until she decided to take a healthier turn in life.

“Sa totoo lang po, naisipan kong magdiet simula noon natutukso ako at nabubully. Kapag may nakakakita kasei sa akin laging sinasabi is ‘buntis ka’, ‘antaba mo’, ‘napabayaan sa kusina’ – Ayan yung mga salitang lagi kong narirrinig,” recalled Delmendo.

Weighing over 69 kilograms at her heaviest, Delmendo also learned that she had high uric acid levels and needed to lose weight.

“Pag mataba ka kase parang ang bigat bigat ng pakiramdam mo and naging motivation ko din yung mga nambully sakin na mataba daw ako,” said Delmendo.

No carbs, no sweets

When asked how she trimmed down her weight, Delmendo said that she doesn’t follow any strict diet plans. She only restricted herself not to eat rice, bread, pasta, and sweets.

“Wala akong specific na diet. More on veggies, chicken, meat, fish, and eggs ang kinakain ko and syempre no rice, pasta, bread at sweets,” said Delmendo.

She also admits that she only ‘cheats’ when she visits parties and for special occasions.

“Nakakahiya naman na mamili ako ng kakainin ko (sa parties). Basta in moderation lang po ang lahat,” said Delmendo.

Guilt-free food

Delmendo, who’s now down to 55kg in just a span of one year, said that she too experienced temptations of consuming meals that are high in carbohydrates and sugars – but her go-to plan is to find ways to create healthier version of these meals which she shares on her vlog – Shievah Gallora.

“Pag na-te-tempt ako or may cravings, gumagawa ako ng sarili kong food na lowcarb para makakakain ako without guilt. Madami na nga akong nagawang recipe ko na lowcarb na ngayon ay ina-upload ko sa aking YouTube,” said Delmendo.

She urges fellow Filipinos that while they have the purchasing power to buy food, they should keep in mind to live healthier lives so that they could live longer and have more time with their loved ones.

“Maintain a healthy life style. Importante yan to maintain and keep your immune system in a good condition. It’s expensive to be unhealthy. At syempre kapag healthy ka, it boosts your self confidence din!,” said Delmendo.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

